Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Takes $2.70 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.7% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 26.0% during the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 102,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,400,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.7% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 13,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 261,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,807,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 991,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $150.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $391.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.42 and its 200 day moving average is $141.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

