Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.4% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after buying an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,879,622,000 after buying an additional 188,730 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,070,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

AMZN opened at $2,409.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,201.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.14, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,207.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1,951.53. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

