Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 75 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,671 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.4% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Somerville Kurt F raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,772 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J raised its stake in Amazon.com by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 1,481 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Fayerweather Charles grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Fayerweather Charles now owns 362 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,409.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,201.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,475.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,207.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,951.53.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.