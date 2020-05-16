Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 35.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $12,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 1,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 885 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.84, for a total value of $636,173.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,945,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.96, for a total transaction of $527,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,366.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,423 shares of company stock worth $7,393,139. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTD. Barclays raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $720.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $690.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $722.20.

MTD stock opened at $698.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $697.88 and its 200 day moving average is $736.28. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $579.40 and a one year high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $649.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.78 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 134.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

