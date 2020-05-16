St. Louis Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

St. Louis Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,550.00 price target (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,409.78 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,475.00. The company has a market cap of $1,201.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,207.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,951.53.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total value of $7,652,615.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,500,939.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

