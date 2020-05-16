St. Louis Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on May 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

St. Louis Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,550.00 price target (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,409.78 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,475.00. The company has a market cap of $1,201.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,207.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,951.53.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total value of $7,652,615.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,500,939.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 75 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 75 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc.
Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc.
St. Louis Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
St. Louis Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 140 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 140 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 105,414 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc
Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 105,414 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report