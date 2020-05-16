SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 140 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on May 16th, 2020

SkyOak Wealth LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,358 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Somerville Kurt F grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,772 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Puzo Michael J grew its position in Amazon.com by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 1,481 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Fayerweather Charles grew its position in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Fayerweather Charles now owns 362 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $2,409.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,475.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,207.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,951.53. The stock has a market cap of $1,201.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.14, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 price objective (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. China International Capital boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

