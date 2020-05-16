Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 105,414 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,289 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 105,414 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Cadence Design Systems worth $14,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 49,159 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $4,032,512.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 179,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,754,818.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 15,815 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $1,275,321.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,623,624.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 316,077 shares of company stock valued at $23,526,115. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $82.07 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $83.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.51 and a 200 day moving average of $70.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 55.35%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.55.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.