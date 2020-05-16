KBC Group NV Buys 5,905 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.20. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

BorgWarner announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.93.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.