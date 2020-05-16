John Downing Sells 11,000 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Stock

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) EVP John Downing sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $283,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,703.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NTCT stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1,152.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.14.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

NTCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. NetScout Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,405,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,945,000 after purchasing an additional 46,749 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 18.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,786,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,992,000 after purchasing an additional 280,267 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,612,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,805,000 after purchasing an additional 165,600 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $37,564,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,267,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.