British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 75.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,178 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $571,000. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BTI opened at $37.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $86.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. British American Tobacco PLC has a 52 week low of $27.32 and a 52 week high of $45.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.6721 per share. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is currently 65.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BTI. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

