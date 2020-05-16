Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 690 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

ELS opened at $56.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.30. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $280.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.62 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 22.58%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (?REIT?) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

