Aperio Group LLC Acquires 225,985 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 341.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,245 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,985 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Franklin Resources worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,964 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $3,118,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 48.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $17.76 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average is $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.43.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

