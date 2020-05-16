Aperio Group LLC Acquires 225,985 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 341.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,245 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,985 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Franklin Resources worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,964 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $3,118,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 48.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $17.76 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average is $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.27.
Several analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.43.
Franklin Resources Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
Further Reading: Mutual Funds
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.