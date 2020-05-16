Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 26,126 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,126 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.34% of Meridian Bioscience worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,286,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,597,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,612,000 after purchasing an additional 38,847 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 614,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 186,802 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 606,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after buying an additional 92,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 554,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 38,288 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John P. Kenny purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $173,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 238,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,512.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mcilwraith purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $36,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,184.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 48,550 shares of company stock valued at $314,166 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $711.46 million, a PE ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.79. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $18.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.00 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 13.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VIVO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. William Blair raised Meridian Bioscience from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.88.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

