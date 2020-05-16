Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 162,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 44,080 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 70,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 99,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 11,010 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $32.56 on Friday. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $415,999.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $91,216.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,355 shares in the company, valued at $161,483.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

