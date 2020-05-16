Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,206 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of WY stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 1.93.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CAO David M. Wold purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,936.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David M. Wold acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,604.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $151,680. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WY. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.36.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.