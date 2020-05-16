Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 109.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,517 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,929,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,031,331,000 after buying an additional 10,887,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,650,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,215,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,587,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $603,878,000 after acquiring an additional 105,414 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $402,735,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,636,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,689,000 after purchasing an additional 723,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $14.84 on Friday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $6,216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 243,439,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,044,058,566.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,406,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,957,775 over the last 90 days. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on KMI shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

