Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 1,962 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 956.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $46.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average is $39.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 59.20% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $110.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 57.47%.

FR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 5,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $229,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 259,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,887,939.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 13,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $639,782.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,440,317.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,863 shares of company stock worth $1,369,827 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

