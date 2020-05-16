Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 208.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 57.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $601,787.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 190,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,671.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $24.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.06, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Invitation Homes Inc has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $449.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.24 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

INVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

