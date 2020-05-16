Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,158 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 22.6% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 403,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 74,510 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,786,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,853,000 after acquiring an additional 492,328 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.9% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 148.4% in the first quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 21,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $17.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.16. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $107,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,943,357 shares in the company, valued at $26,079,850.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 541,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,590,590 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

