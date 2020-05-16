Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,291 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Total were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TOT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Total by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Total during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. First American Bank purchased a new stake in Total during the 4th quarter worth about $881,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Total during the 4th quarter worth about $3,986,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Total by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. 5.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Total alerts:

Shares of TOT stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. Total SA has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $56.91. The firm has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $43.87 billion for the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 4.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Total SA will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Total news, Director S.A. Total bought 720,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,422,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 2,742,498 shares of company stock valued at $14,273,207 over the last three months.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TOT shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total SA (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.