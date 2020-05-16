Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,419 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $726,029,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,151,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,340,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,767,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,273,000 after purchasing an additional 415,344 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,659,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,219,000 after purchasing an additional 153,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 804.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,551,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $53.23 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Corp has a one year low of $45.96 and a one year high of $88.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.10 and its 200 day moving average is $75.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.94 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

KRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.93.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

