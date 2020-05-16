48,596 Shares in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 363,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,606,000 after buying an additional 19,981 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 49.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 132,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,587,000 after buying an additional 43,981 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 16.4% during the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 15,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in TD Ameritrade during the first quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in TD Ameritrade by 248.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 9,956 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMTD shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

TD Ameritrade stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.35. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. TD Ameritrade’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is 30.02%.

In related news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

