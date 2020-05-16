Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.93 Million Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 86.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra dropped their target price on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.06.

Shares of PKI opened at $91.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.91 and a 1 year high of $102.46.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $652.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.46 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

