UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 243,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in UGI were worth $6,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of UGI by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,516,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,638,000 after buying an additional 138,055 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of UGI by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 111,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,617,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UGI alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

UGI stock opened at $28.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. UGI Corp has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $54.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.42. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.94.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. UGI had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

In other news, CEO John L. Walsh bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.