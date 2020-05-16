State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 20,418 Shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,418 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of First American Financial worth $6,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in First American Financial by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in First American Financial by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in First American Financial by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAF stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. First American Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.04.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that First American Financial Corp will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

FAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered First American Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stephens lowered First American Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Compass Point raised First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.63.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

