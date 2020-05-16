Creative Planning Grows Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 80.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,842 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 4,972.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $79.93.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.801 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 42.82%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

