Creative Planning Cuts Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,811 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1,766.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 49.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MFC opened at $11.37 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $21.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.03.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.201 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Manulife Financial to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

