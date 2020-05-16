Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.07.

In related news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total value of $298,080.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,609.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $154.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.91. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.61 and a 1-year high of $171.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 34.93%. The firm had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.66%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

