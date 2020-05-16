Creative Planning Acquires 9,062 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.20% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

CLNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.63.

CLNE opened at $1.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14. Clean Energy Fuels Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $86.01 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 6.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

