Creative Planning Grows Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in NiSource were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in NiSource by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 96,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,763,000. American Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 30,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NI shares. Bank of America lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $22.37 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.33.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). NiSource had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

