Aperio Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Perrigo worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Perrigo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 42.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 63,281 shares during the period. Saybrook Capital NC acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the first quarter valued at $6,284,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 44.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 63,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,030. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PRGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. SVB Leerink raised Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Perrigo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.86.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $52.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Perrigo Company PLC has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.44.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 22.33%.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

