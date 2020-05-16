Aperio Group LLC Increases Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,282 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 646.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Laurel Richie bought 1,600 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $25,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,158.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,047.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.62.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average is $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

