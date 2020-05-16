Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 57.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,048 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 102,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 13,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 261,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,807,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 991,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,013,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

In related news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $150.44 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.62.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

