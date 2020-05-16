Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 75 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.2% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 119,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 20,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 239,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,939,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $150.44 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.62. The company has a market capitalization of $391.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

