Dohj LLC Purchases 1,714 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dohj LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.7% of Dohj LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 119,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 20,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,257,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 239,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,939,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $150.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

