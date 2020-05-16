Dohj LLC Purchases 1,714 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Posted by on May 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Dohj LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.7% of Dohj LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 119,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 20,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,257,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 239,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,939,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $150.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Corp
Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Corp
48,596 Shares in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System
48,596 Shares in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System
Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.93 Million Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc.
Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.93 Million Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc.
UGI Corp Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System
UGI Corp Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 20,418 Shares of First American Financial Corp
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 20,418 Shares of First American Financial Corp
Creative Planning Grows Stake in Bank of Montreal
Creative Planning Grows Stake in Bank of Montreal


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report