American International Group Inc. Buys 1,128 Shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Cabot worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,721,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,969,000 after purchasing an additional 266,298 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 185,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Cabot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

NYSE:CBT opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.76. Cabot Corp has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $50.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.70.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.33 million. Cabot had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Cabot’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cabot Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

