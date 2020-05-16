American International Group Inc. Has $2.71 Million Stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,416 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Five9 worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $103.08 on Friday. Five9 Inc has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $107.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -606.32 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.21 and a 200-day moving average of $72.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Five9 Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 11,030 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $802,653.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,229 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,254.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,155 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $84,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,631,974.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,612 shares of company stock valued at $14,798,443. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Five9 from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.41.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

