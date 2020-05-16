Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.0% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 119,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 20,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 239,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JNJ opened at $150.44 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.62. The stock has a market cap of $391.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

