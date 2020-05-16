Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 30,740 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 575,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,740 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Ventas worth $15,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 48,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTR opened at $27.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.71. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Ventas had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ventas from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ventas from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Ventas from $50.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus lowered their price objective on Ventas from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.79.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

