Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Sabre worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sabre by 304.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 121,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 91,654 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Sabre by 2.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 162,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Sabre by 33.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 42,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 10,641 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Sabre by 239.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 51,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 36,565 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Sabre by 258.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John C. Siciliano bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,826.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SABR. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Sabre from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lowered Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $5.55 on Friday. Sabre Corp has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $25.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. Sabre had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sabre Corp will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

