Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 3,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Allegion by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 331,897 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,334,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $93.57 on Friday. Allegion PLC has a 1-year low of $77.37 and a 1-year high of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.68% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $674.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.18%.

Allegion declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Allegion from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Allegion from $124.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.63.

In related news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $472,244.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,226.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total value of $5,528,814.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,088,656.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

