Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,825 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $14,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VAC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $1,304,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $770,000. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $75.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.12. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $131.27.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 10.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VAC. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $119.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $124.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

