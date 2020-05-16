Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 202,334 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 172.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,334 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $14,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 359.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 236,157 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $4,801,071.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.35.

Blackstone Group stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average is $53.47. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

