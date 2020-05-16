American International Group Inc. Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 38.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $59.97 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $83.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.61.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.03%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.11.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.