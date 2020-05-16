Short Interest in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Rises By 7.1%

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the April 15th total of 3,920,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,810,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWKS. ValuEngine upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.15.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 11,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $106.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.17 and its 200 day moving average is $103.89. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $66.29 and a 52 week high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $766.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.10 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 24.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.