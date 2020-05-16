Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Stock Position Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 70.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KSU. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of KSU opened at $133.85 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $178.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on KSU shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.25.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.