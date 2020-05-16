American International Group Inc. Has $3.46 Million Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NI. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $22.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $30.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.85.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NI. Bank of America cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on NiSource from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

