American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Posted by on May 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Penn National Gaming worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,420,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,349,000 after buying an additional 4,178,605 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,768,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,455,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,590,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 492,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after purchasing an additional 263,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 2,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $49,986.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,520. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden acquired 27,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $499,986.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

PENN opened at $19.34 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average of $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($4.62). Penn National Gaming had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PENN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Corp
Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Corp
48,596 Shares in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System
48,596 Shares in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System
Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.93 Million Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc.
Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.93 Million Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc.
UGI Corp Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System
UGI Corp Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 20,418 Shares of First American Financial Corp
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 20,418 Shares of First American Financial Corp
Creative Planning Grows Stake in Bank of Montreal
Creative Planning Grows Stake in Bank of Montreal


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report