American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Penn National Gaming worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,420,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,349,000 after buying an additional 4,178,605 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,768,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,455,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,590,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 492,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after purchasing an additional 263,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 2,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $49,986.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,520. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden acquired 27,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $499,986.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

PENN opened at $19.34 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average of $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($4.62). Penn National Gaming had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PENN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

