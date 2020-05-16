American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,365 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2,222.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.09.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $22.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.68. Iron Mountain Inc has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $34.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

