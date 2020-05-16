Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) shares dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.61 and last traded at $37.23, approximately 585,822 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 919,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.89.

MIME has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mimecast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -334.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.78.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.39 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $132,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 8,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $372,152.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,806 shares of company stock worth $4,050,852 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Mimecast in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Mimecast by 31.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mimecast in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

